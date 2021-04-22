Market cap of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] reaches 58.80B – now what?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] gained 6.26% or 5.61 points to close at $95.24 with a heavy trading volume of 7071115 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Providence Partners with Edwards Lifesciences, Cities of Irvine, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa and Tustin to Open Two Free Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics.

Providence, a national nonprofit health system, is partnering with Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), the Orange County-based medical technology company, and the Cities of Irvine, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa and Tustin to open two mass vaccination clinics at one of Edwards Lifesciences’ campus buildings in Santa Ana and the Orange County Great Park in Irvine, providing convenient access for residents to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The Providence clinic at the Edwards Lifesciences site, which was made possible in part by a generous $500,000 donation from the company as well as significant facility and staffing support, was strategically chosen due to its capacity and central location. The clinic opens at 3009 Daimler St. in Santa Ana. A second Providence vaccination clinic in partnership with the City of Irvine will open at the Orange County Great Park on Monday, April 26. The drive-through clinic, at 8000 Great Park Blvd., will offer residents convenient access to life-saving vaccines from the comfort of their vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $90.31, the shares rose to $95.96 and dropped to $90.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded 13.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, EW reached to a volume of 7071115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on EW stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 89 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 90.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 19.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.10 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.21, while it was recorded at 90.09 for the last single week of trading, and 82.35 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.77.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $55,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 12.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $49,072 million, or 85.80% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,596,560, which is approximately -0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,347,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.32 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 23,308,116 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 28,264,959 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 463,676,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,249,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,766 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,163,510 shares during the same period.