Market Analysts see Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] jumped around 1.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.05 at the close of the session, up 12.11%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Affimed Reports 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress.

AFM13 monotherapy: Reported positive data from the preplanned interim analysis for the registration-directed trial in PTCL.

AFM13 combination with NK cells: Announced 100% objective response rate in four response evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses.

Affimed N.V. stock is now 72.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFMD Stock saw the intraday high of $10.275 and lowest of $8.8443 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.79, which means current price is +110.15% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 6578435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $14.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has AFMD stock performed recently?

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.63. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -58.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.80. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $591 million, or 57.10% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,126,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,341,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.66 million in AFMD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $46.74 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 323.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 17,378,044 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,741,026 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 34,746,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,865,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,250,317 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,731 shares during the same period.