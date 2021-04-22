Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Is Currently 10.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] surged by $8.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $90.10 during the day while it closed the day at $89.75. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Lemonade Names Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic to Its Board of Directors.

Lemonade, the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, announced it has elected two new members to its board of directors, Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic, effective immediately.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005982/en/.

Lemonade Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LMND stock has declined by -38.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.25% and lost -26.73% year-on date.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $5.53 billion, with 56.81 million shares outstanding and 38.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 2806716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.23, while it was recorded at 86.18 for the last single week of trading, and 88.32 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.72. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.61.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -28.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$215,697 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 12.90%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,952 million, or 35.60% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,282,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.59 million in LMND stocks shares; and SC ISRAEL VENTURE V MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $272.94 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 9,105,529 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,669,909 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 20,113,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,888,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,239 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,712 shares during the same period.