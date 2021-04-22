Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, up 34.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price surged by 1.97 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on April 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KIM, PPD, GFN, ORBC; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company’s equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 6001262 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $20.23 and dropped to a low of $19.50 until finishing in the latest session at $20.18.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.82. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $19.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KIM stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.68.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 19.90 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +91.20 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.28.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.22. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,059,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

KIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,485 million, or 88.20% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,576,462, which is approximately 0.518% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,652,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $840.54 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $535.51 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 33.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 41,492,156 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 34,057,074 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 295,356,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,905,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,721,508 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,325 shares during the same period.