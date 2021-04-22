Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $13

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.16 during the day while it closed the day at $9.16. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RICK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VNDA).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INO).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on February 16, 2021, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss a putative class action complaint alleging that INO and certain officers made misleading statements about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the Company’s share price and resulting in significant investor losses. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. Plaintiffs alleged that Inovio’s stock price rose significantly in response to this disclosure, but plummeted when another company exposed Inovio’s misstatements and called for an SEC investigation into the claims.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -5.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.30% and gained 3.50% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.97 billion, with 208.31 million shares outstanding and 204.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.17M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 6230036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 265.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $604 million, or 32.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,242,941, which is approximately 3.871% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,185,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.14 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $81.47 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 11.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 10,225,467 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,145,959 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 50,585,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,957,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,614,011 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,823,092 shares during the same period.