Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $21

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab™, announced the appointment of Adrian Kilcoyne, MD, MBA, MPH, to the newly-created role of Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, reporting to Dr. Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen.

Dr. Kilcoyne brings to Humanigen strong leadership experience from multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and a strong clinical background in both Internal Medicine and Public Health Medicine. His most recent leadership role was in AstraZeneca, where he served as Vice President of Oncology Global Medical Affairs, Head of Evidence Generation and External Alliances, and previously as Vice President and Head of US Medical Affairs and Health Economics and Outcomes Research. Dr. Kilcoyne oversaw the development and delivery of the fully integrated global evidence strategy across the company’s complete oncology portfolio, including managing development of real-world evidence, epidemiology, biostatistics and data sciences, health economics and outcomes research, payer evidence, medical affairs sponsored research, and investigator research. He also led Global Oncology External Alliances, building strong scientific partnerships to advance patient care.

Humanigen Inc. stock is now -14.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.07 and lowest of $13.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.95, which means current price is +21.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, HGEN reached a trading volume of 1419743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2823.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, HGEN shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 14.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28268.59. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28697.12.

Return on Total Capital for HGEN is now -467.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -551.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -573.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -260.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] managed to generate an average of -$8,953,500 per employee.Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

There are presently around $209 million, or 24.70% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,074,220, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,615,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.22 million in HGEN stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $20.05 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 3,939,520 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,779,641 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,205,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,925,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,710,807 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,304 shares during the same period.