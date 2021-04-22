For inTEST Corporation [INTT], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

inTEST Corporation [AMEX: INTT] surged by $2.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.15 during the day while it closed the day at $11.66. The company report on April 7, 2021 that inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced that the company will release financial results for the 2021 first quarter on Friday, May 7, 2021 before the market opens.

2021 First Quarter Conference Call DetailsinTEST management will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call will address the Company’s 2021 first quarter financial results, and management’s current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company’s current or future performance. To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 289-6576 or (800) 437-2398. The Passcode for the conference call is 5369295. Please reference the inTEST 2021 Q1 Financial Results Conference Call.

inTEST Corporation stock has also gained 10.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTT stock has inclined by 64.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 152.11% and gained 79.66% year-on date.

The market cap for INTT stock reached $121.38 million, with 10.28 million shares outstanding and 8.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.06K shares, INTT reached a trading volume of 1639192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about inTEST Corporation [INTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTT shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for inTEST Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2017, representing the official price target for inTEST Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for inTEST Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

INTT stock trade performance evaluation

inTEST Corporation [INTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, INTT shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 306.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for inTEST Corporation [INTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

inTEST Corporation [INTT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and inTEST Corporation [INTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.13 and a Gross Margin at +44.78. inTEST Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for INTT is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, inTEST Corporation [INTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.23. Additionally, INTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, inTEST Corporation [INTT] managed to generate an average of -$4,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.inTEST Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for inTEST Corporation [INTT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, inTEST Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for inTEST Corporation go to 15.00%.

inTEST Corporation [INTT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 57.30% of INTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 814,737, which is approximately 1.852% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 663,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in INTT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.44 million in INTT stock with ownership of nearly -3.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in inTEST Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in inTEST Corporation [AMEX:INTT] by around 788,288 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 262,205 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,946,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,996,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 437,589 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6 shares during the same period.