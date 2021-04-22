First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Revenue clocked in at $363.88 million, up 24.03% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.96%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that First Majestic Produces 2.9M Oz Silver and 23,873 Oz Gold (4.5M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the First Quarter of 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the first quarter of 2021 from the Company’s three producing operations in Mexico, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 4.5 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.9 million ounces of silver and 23,873 ounces of gold. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, AG stock rose by 133.47%. The one-year First Majestic Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -74.74. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.71 billion, with 222.68 million shares outstanding and 211.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, AG stock reached a trading volume of 4162618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

AG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,362 million, or 38.67% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,748,313, which is approximately 9.357% of the company’s market cap and around 5.15% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 7,960,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.71 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.72 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 19,417,685 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,822 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 58,877,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,693,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,869,363 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,446,282 shares during the same period.