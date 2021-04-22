Evercore ISI lifts Coty Inc. [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.03 during the day while it closed the day at $8.69. The company report on April 17, 2021 that Coty Inc. Prices $900 Million of Senior Secured Notes.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) (“Coty”) announced the pricing of $900 million of 5.000% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) (representing an upsize from the previously announced $750 million). Coty will receive gross proceeds of $900 million in connection with the offering of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on April 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be senior secured obligations of Coty and will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Coty’s subsidiaries and will be secured by first priority liens on the same collateral that secures Coty’s obligations under its existing senior secured credit facilities. The Notes and the guarantees will be equal in right of payment with all of Coty’s and the guarantors’ respective existing and future senior indebtedness and will be pari passu with all of Coty’s and the guarantors’ respective existing and future indebtedness that is secured by a first priority lien on the collateral, including the existing senior secured credit facilities, to the extent of the value of such collateral.

Coty Inc. stock has also gained 0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COTY stock has inclined by 25.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 166.56% and gained 23.79% year-on date.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $6.76 billion, with 764.60 million shares outstanding and 288.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.45M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 9278175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $8.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,627 million, or 46.90% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,729,323, which is approximately -4.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,918,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.92 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $86.9 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 34,520,109 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 25,472,701 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 127,185,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,178,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,936,199 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,024,128 shares during the same period.