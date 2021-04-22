Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] Is Currently 14.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: ERII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.35%. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2021.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, on May 6, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

Over the last 12 months, ERII stock rose by 181.42%. The one-year Energy Recovery Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.94. The average equity rating for ERII stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.18 billion, with 56.12 million shares outstanding and 47.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.79K shares, ERII stock reached a trading volume of 2045540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERII shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERII stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Energy Recovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Recovery Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Recovery Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERII in the course of the last twelve months was 116.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.40.

ERII Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, ERII shares gained by 14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 18.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Recovery Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.52 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. Energy Recovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.18.

Return on Total Capital for ERII is now 20.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.31. Additionally, ERII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] managed to generate an average of $122,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Energy Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

ERII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Recovery Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Recovery Inc. go to 20.00%.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $511 million, or 58.10% of ERII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERII stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 5,540,420, which is approximately -2.096% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,266,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.8 million in ERII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.71 million in ERII stock with ownership of nearly 2.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Recovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ:ERII] by around 3,053,169 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,047,849 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,708,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,809,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERII stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,977 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 373,610 shares during the same period.