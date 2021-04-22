Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Stock trading around $80.20 per share: What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a high on 04/21/21, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.20. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Dominion Energy Donates $30,000 to Charities in Honor of Employee Volunteers.

– Six employees celebrated for exceptional volunteer work in their communities.

– Each honoree selected a different organization to receive $5,000.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4589219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 1.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for D stock reached $64.17 billion, with 812.70 million shares outstanding and 797.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4589219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $81.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.95, while it was recorded at 79.25 for the last single week of trading, and 76.94 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 2.78%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $42,437 million, or 67.70% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,556,816, which is approximately -3.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,773,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.32 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 31,705,718 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 56,823,897 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 440,611,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,141,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,237,869 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,629,545 shares during the same period.