Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Is Currently -14.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] loss -14.17% or -0.17 points to close at $1.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6114255 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Supre NFT for In-Depth Collaboration in the Development of Future NFT.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Supre NFT, a diversified NFT super platform, in which both parties agreed to have in-depth collaboration in the development of future Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”).

Supre NFT maintains SuperTop, a diversified and integrated NFT super platform, covering NFT creation and trading, auctions, physical mapping NFT, collateral, NFT social applications, among others. The platform is built on the SupreNFT protocol and STU certification, and developed by deploying and integrating ERC-721 and ERC-1155 NFT and other protocols, such as SupreNFT, SupreART, SupreMe, and SupreFi. SupreTop aspires to be the “eBay” of the NFT world. SupreTop is a super trading and creation platform with the technology to aggregate hundreds of NFT trading platforms. It is expected to also support the creation and transaction of any NFT that has been connected to the platform with just one click, as well as support NFT casting, purchase, and sales of ERC-721 and ERC-1155 NFT, Bigdipper, BEP2, FLOW, WAX, and BSV.

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $1.17 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCW points out that the company has recorded 74.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -232.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.73M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 6114255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.53. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1356, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8611 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.