Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Revenue clocked in at $5.36 billion, up 23.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $611 million and EPS of $1.37.

Underlying Net Income of $626 million and EPS of $1.41.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) reported first quarter 2021 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

A sum of 7848486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.62M shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $44.06 and dropped to a low of $41.95 until finishing in the latest session at $44.04.

The one-year CFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.71. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $49.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.29.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.92, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading, and 33.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 562.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,981 million, or 96.50% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,912,586, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,484,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.39 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 35.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 28,554,438 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 32,788,701 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 336,247,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,590,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,701,880 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,697,447 shares during the same period.