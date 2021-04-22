Canoo Inc. [GOEV] is -37.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a high on 04/21/21, posting a 12.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.61. The company report on April 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS DOX, FGEN, GOEV, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4962865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc. stands at 9.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.85%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $2.08 billion, with 241.80 million shares outstanding and 96.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 4962865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 800.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -43.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $94 million, or 4.40% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 238.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.52 million in GOEV stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $10.46 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 130.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 8,703,497 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,474,256 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,233,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,944,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,811,925 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,202,843 shares during the same period.