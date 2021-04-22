Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] is -49.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: BAOS] traded at a low on 04/20/21, posting a -19.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.45. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Hires Project Lead and Purchases 1,000 Mining Machines to Start Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Business.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, a China-based online marketing solution provider, announced that the Company had hired Mr. Gang Chen as a project lead to take charge of, and establish a new team to carry out, the Company’s blockchain-based marketing activities and cryptocurrency associated business. In addition, the Company also entered into a purchase contract on April 14, 2021 to purchase up to 1,000 mining machines to start its Bitcoin mining business.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Chen has extensive experience in equity investment, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring in China. He has a deep understanding of the blockchain and cryptocurrency business, and has a wealth of knowledge in the production, trading, settlement, clearing and management of cryptocurrencies. Mr. Chen served as an investment director of Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd from July 2010 to April 2016. From July 2003 to December 2009, Mr. Chen served as a senior manager at Zhengzhong Zhujiang Certified Public Accountants. From June 2001 to June 2003, Mr. Chen served as an investment manager of China Resources Vanguard Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hangzhou Dianzi University and is a certified public accountant in China.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4123053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at 11.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.33%.

The market cap for BAOS stock reached $130.21 million, with 29.26 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 159.77K shares, BAOS reached a trading volume of 4123053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80.

How has BAOS stock performed recently?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.19 for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS], while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.56 and a Gross Margin at +87.70. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.61.

Return on Total Capital for BAOS is now 37.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.68. Additionally, BAOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited [BAOS] managed to generate an average of $148,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.