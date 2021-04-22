ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] moved up 15.64: Why It’s Important

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACTC] traded at a high on 04/21/21, posting a 15.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.71. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Proterra Selected In Electric Bus Contract By Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.

Transit agencies, universities, and commercial customers can now purchase Proterra battery-electric buses directly from the Washington State Cooperative Purchasing Contract.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Proterra Inc (“Proterra”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, announced that it has been selected by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services as a vendor to supply zero-emission battery-electric transit buses and charging infrastructure under the state’s regional Cooperative Purchasing Contract.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1249105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. stands at 8.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for ACTC stock reached $591.87 million, with 34.69 million shares outstanding and 20.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ACTC reached a trading volume of 1249105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. is set at 1.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has ACTC stock performed recently?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]

40 institutional holders increased their position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACTC] by around 12,500,403 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,500,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,500,403 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.