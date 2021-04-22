ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Is Currently 14.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] price surged by 14.90 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on April 13, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Announces Poster Presentation Highlighting Pharmacoeconomic Burden of HIV and HBV Infection in Sexual Assault Patients at the 2021 Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Virtual Annual Meeting.

Poster Presentation Highlights the Unmet Patient Need and Medical Cost Burden Associated with Hepatitis B Infection.

Healthcare Costs Associated with HBV and HIV are Approximately at Parity; HBV Carries 50-100 Times Greater Transmission Risk Compared to HIV.

A sum of 7265100 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. ADMA Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.81 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.74.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1243, while it was recorded at 1.6530 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3270 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

ADMA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68 million, or 40.90% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,423,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.0 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 9.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,177,206 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,168,295 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 37,896,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,241,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,115 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,465,505 shares during the same period.