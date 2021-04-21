XL Fleet Corp. [XL] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $30

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] loss -5.71% on the last trading session, reaching $6.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of XL Fleet Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 – XL.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of XL Fleet Corp. (“Xl Fleet”) (NYSE: XL) between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

XL Fleet Corp. represents 84.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $865.66 million with the latest information. XL stock price has been found in the range of $5.91 to $6.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.77M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 12430448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for XL stock

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.75. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -49.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.13 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.33, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.60 and a Current Ratio set at 38.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $83 million, or 10.40% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately 1734.616% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,716,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.48 million in XL stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.16 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 13,177,933 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,040,642 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,570,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,648,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,152,889 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,559,386 shares during the same period.