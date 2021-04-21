Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $11

Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WRAP] price surged by 5.60 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on April 15, 2021 that WRAP Releases New Bodycam Footage in Maryland of Successful Use of BolaWrap®.

Nine New BolaWrap Deployments in Eight States Reported to the Company in March and April Thus Far.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap deployment.

A sum of 2938643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 536.38K shares. Wrap Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.50 and dropped to a low of $4.83 until finishing in the latest session at $5.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wrap Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

WRAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, WRAP shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wrap Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -331.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -318.97.

Return on Total Capital for WRAP is now -39.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, WRAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] managed to generate an average of -$241,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Wrap Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

WRAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRAP.

Wrap Technologies Inc. [WRAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 18.10% of WRAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 989,420, which is approximately 4.222% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 937,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 million in WRAP stocks shares; and US BANCORP DE, currently with $2.65 million in WRAP stock with ownership of nearly 66.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Wrap Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WRAP] by around 688,331 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,609,465 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 3,130,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,427,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRAP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,117 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 765,994 shares during the same period.