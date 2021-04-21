why Sabre Corporation [SABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.40

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] slipped around -0.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.40 at the close of the session, down -6.43%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Sabre announces upcoming webcasts of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and first quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) announced plans to host a live webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com, and a replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre also will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The live audio webcast of the session is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre Corporation stock is now 19.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABR Stock saw the intraday high of $15.205 and lowest of $13.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.88, which means current price is +38.86% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 10850012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $4,908 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,532,250, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,229,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.71 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $273.22 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 8.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 85,713,897 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 70,910,898 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 184,179,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,804,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,431,881 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 31,962,895 shares during the same period.