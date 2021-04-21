why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.33

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.89%. The company report on April 19, 2021 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces definitive agreement to acquire an approximately 400-megawatt portfolio of long-term contracted wind assets.

— Reaches agreement to acquire long-term contracted wind portfolio with high-credit-quality customers.

— Provides attractive investment opportunity to deploy proceeds from second draw of 2020 convertible equity portfolio financing.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 35.57%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.79. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.47 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 7178818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.46, while it was recorded at 80.11 for the last single week of trading, and 74.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.49%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122,117 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,104,080, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,456,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.28 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.94 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,140 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,280,792 shares. Additionally, 815 investors decreased positions by around 63,706,797 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,393,424,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,516,411,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 260 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,411,747 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,318,946 shares during the same period.