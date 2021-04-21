why Halliburton Company [HAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.41

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 04/20/21, posting a -4.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.81. The company report on April 16, 2021 that U.S. Well Services, Inc. files suit against Halliburton Company and Cimarex Energy Co. for patent infringement.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) announced it has filed suit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas – Waco Division for patent infringement against Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC). The original complaint alleges infringement of multiple U.S. Well Services patents. The alleged infringements are related to U.S. Well Services patents covering “Systems for Pumping Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid using Electric Pumps”, “Electric Powered Pump Down”, “Systems for Centralized Monitoring and Control of Electric Powered Hydraulic Fracturing Fleet” as well as 4 other related patents. U.S. Well Services currently has a portfolio of 42 patents granted, 4 patents allowed, and 185 patents pending.

Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “The intellectual property covered by these and all of our patents are what separates us from others in the Hydraulic Fracturing market. The defense of our intellectual property is paramount, and we have and always will take whatever measures are necessary to protect it.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10581650 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.55%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $17.94 billion, with 887.00 million shares outstanding and 885.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 10581650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $22.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $25, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 13.50 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $13,714 million, or 79.10% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,229,649, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,412,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 59,383,846 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 41,456,410 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 591,412,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 692,252,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,888,871 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,703,554 shares during the same period.