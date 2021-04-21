why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.63

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] slipped around -0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.21 at the close of the session, down -4.76%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors BlackBerry Limited – BB.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackBerry Limited (“BlackBerry” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BlackBerry and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

BlackBerry Limited stock is now 23.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BB Stock saw the intraday high of $8.69 and lowest of $8.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.77, which means current price is +26.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.68M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 12624024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 63.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -25.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $2,023 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 59,353,992, which is approximately -3.902% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.61 million in BB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.66 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,530,793 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,070,268 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 181,806,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,407,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,874,480 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 21,121,201 shares during the same period.