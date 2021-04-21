Wall Street Analyst Initiated Li Auto Inc. [LI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Completes Offering of US$862.5 Million Convertible Senior Notes.

Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that it completed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$862.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), which included the exercise in full by the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering of their option to purchase up to an additional US$112.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for (i) research and development of new vehicle models, including BEV models, (ii) research and development of leading technologies, and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A sum of 7239028 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.23M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $19.64 and dropped to a low of $18.79 until finishing in the latest session at $19.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Needham have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.19. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.14, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$5,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,208 million, or 9.20% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 4,634,284, which is approximately -53.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 4,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.22 million in LI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $76.45 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 85.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,418,823 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 34,953,239 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,336,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,035,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,019,443 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,448,002 shares during the same period.