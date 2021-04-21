Wall Street Analyst Initiated Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.66% on Tuesday.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.57 billion, with 185.69 million shares outstanding and 23.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.73M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 18037000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $440 to $650. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 42.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.73.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63.