Wall Street Analyst Initiated Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] slipped around -4.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $120.00 at the close of the session, down -3.64%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results.

– Sales growth of 35.3 percent; organic sales growth of 32.9 percent.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– GAAP diluted EPS growth from continuing operations of 233.3 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 103.1 percent.

Abbott Laboratories stock is now 9.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABT Stock saw the intraday high of $122.00 and lowest of $119.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.54, which means current price is +11.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 9897766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $134.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 66.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, ABT shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.07, while it was recorded at 122.86 for the last single week of trading, and 110.35 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.21. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.86.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.67. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $40,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbott Laboratories posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 15.58%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $157,007 million, or 75.80% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,272,920, which is approximately -0.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,426,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.01 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.37 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,202 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 42,879,741 shares. Additionally, 996 investors decreased positions by around 42,274,778 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 1,223,234,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,308,389,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,954,764 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,476,034 shares during the same period.