Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Is Currently -9.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] loss -9.67% or -2.63 points to close at $24.57 with a heavy trading volume of 1475136 shares. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Tupperware Brands expands ECO+ revolutionary sustainable material product line and announces new material partnership with Eastman.

Introducing new products from Tupperware ECO+ including Lunch-It® Containers and Sandwich Keepers, as well as announcing expansion of ECO+ in clear product portfolio with the introduction of Eastman Tritan™ Renew, featuring 50 percent certified recycled material.

Tupperware Brands Corporation has announced the expansion of its ECO+, the brand’s revolutionary product portfolio made with sustainable material, with two new products, Lunch-It® Containers and Sandwich Keepers as well the addition of a new material partner, Tritan™ Renew from Eastman. Tritan Renew will enable Tupperware to further expand ECO+ to select products that require a clear, glass-like design. This strategic partnership and new material will allow Tupperware to further expand its innovation efforts, introducing products that are functional and environmentally friendly while also on-trend for consumers.

It opened the trading session at $26.96, the shares rose to $27.095 and dropped to $23.095, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUP points out that the company has recorded 11.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1213.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 876.93K shares, TUP reached to a volume of 1475136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for TUP stock

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1153.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.90, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +66.99. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 34.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.42. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $10,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $947 million, or 78.10% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,522,008, which is approximately 4.418% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,365,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.96 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.98 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 1.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 6,236,119 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,238,334 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 27,072,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,546,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,999 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,376 shares during the same period.