Truist slashes price target on Roblox Corporation [RBLX] – find out why.

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] closed the trading session at $69.24 on 04/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.30, while the highest price level was $71.74. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2021.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.77M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 8377080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.33.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX], while it was recorded at 74.42 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 60.73% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC. with ownership of 82,842, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 17,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in RBLX stocks shares; and BROOKSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $0.73 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 139,958 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,958 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.