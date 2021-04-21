Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell -20.56% so far this year. What now?

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] traded at a low on 04/20/21, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Trevena, Inc. Announces Presentations of OLINVYK™ Health Economic Models at AMCP 2021 Annual Meeting.

Models demonstrate substantial overall cost savings for hospitals when using OLINVYK compared to IV morphine in postoperative care.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8160972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trevena Inc. stands at 20.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.25%.

The market cap for TRVN stock reached $331.69 million, with 161.27 million shares outstanding and 159.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, TRVN reached a trading volume of 8160972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trevena Inc. [TRVN]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has TRVN stock performed recently?

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0827, while it was recorded at 1.8480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2659 for the last 200 days.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trevena Inc. [TRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -960.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. Trevena Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -956.96.

Return on Total Capital for TRVN is now -37.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.50. Additionally, TRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trevena Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVN.

Insider trade positions for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]

There are presently around $39 million, or 14.20% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,078,183, which is approximately 4.592% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,811,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.48 million in TRVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.47 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly 12.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 5,666,019 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 983,505 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,290,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,939,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,041,214 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 282,420 shares during the same period.