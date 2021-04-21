ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] is -16.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.80%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that thredUP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

ThredUp Inc. (thredUP) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 26, 2021 under the symbol “TDUP”, and the offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, thredUP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.29 million, with 12.33 million shares outstanding and 11.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TDUP stock reached a trading volume of 1909279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

William Blair have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on TDUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

TDUP Stock Performance Analysis:

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ThredUp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.89. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -56.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.01. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$25,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 1,001 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,001 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.