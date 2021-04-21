Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Is Currently -10.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] loss -10.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2021 that SINTX Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75848.

Sintx Technologies Inc. represents 24.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.05 million with the latest information. SINT stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.4724.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 2719024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for SINT stock

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.76. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -36.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0976, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9518 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1431.65 and a Gross Margin at -63.80. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1183.33.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -47.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.82. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$219,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -461.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.40% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 351,891, which is approximately 794.964% of the company’s market cap and around 5.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 290,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in SINT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.33 million in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 1881.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 1,067,699 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 84,330 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 178,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,330,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,202 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,219 shares during the same period.