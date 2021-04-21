Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Revenue clocked in at $8.97 million, down -67.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] loss -6.12% on the last trading session, reaching $7.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Romeo Power (RMO) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed.

Hagens Berman urges Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Class Period: Oct. 5, 2020 – Mar. 30, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RMO Contact An Attorney Now: RMO@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895.

Romeo Power Inc. represents 127.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $909.76 million with the latest information. RMO stock price has been found in the range of $6.97 to $7.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 8514209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Trading performance analysis for RMO stock

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.63. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -46.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.70 and a Current Ratio set at 19.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $83 million, or 9.10% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 1,097,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.43 million in RMO stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $7.68 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 9,332,817 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,985,683 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,452,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,866,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,198,277 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,149,669 shares during the same period.