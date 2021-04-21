Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] Revenue clocked in at $1.77 billion, up 18.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] gained 5.23% or 0.95 points to close at $19.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1348733 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Ortho’s VITROS® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for High-Volume COVID-19 Testing Receives CE Mark; Allows for More Convenient Sample Collection and Expanded Viral Transport Media.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, announced it received CE Marking for its VITROS® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, initially launched in October 2020. The CE Mark allows for more convenient sample collection and expanded viral transport media.

“Regions across the world are in various stages of reopening and recovering, yet there remains a great need for reliable tests that can be performed quickly and in bulk to ensure the continued safety of these ‘back-to-normal’ measures,” said Chockalingam Palaniappan, PhD, chief innovation officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. “Ortho’s customers continue to trust its COVID-19 testing solutions—including the updated antigen test—to efficiently meet the demand for accurate mass testing and fast, trusted results.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, OCDX reached to a volume of 1348733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OCDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 2204.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.94, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for OCDX is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.13. Additionally, OCDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] managed to generate an average of -$47,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 37.80%.