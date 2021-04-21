Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] moved down -9.39: Why It’s Important

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] loss -9.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that NXT-ID Reduces Term Debt by $5.0 Million.

NXT-ID, Inc. (“NXTD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced it has made a prepayment of approximately $5.0 million in principal of its senior secured debt. As a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the outstanding principal amount to approximately $5.7 million.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO of NXTD: “I’m pleased to report that we have nearly halved our debt load so early into 2021. The reduction in our debt will save us approximately $700,000 in interest costs annually. That savings will enable us to invest more capital in our business and will play a key role in our continued ability to weather the COVID storm and better position us to get our new products to market quicker and open up new distribution channels as we have indicated in our previous shareholder updates.”.

Nxt-ID Inc. represents 35.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.57 million with the latest information. NXTD stock price has been found in the range of $0.66 to $0.7333.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.98M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 3269621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.85. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -59.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5870, while it was recorded at 0.8702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8663 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85.

Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 652,559, which is approximately 141.469% of the company’s market cap and around 13.68% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 172,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 837,361 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 757,595 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 108,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,486,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,486 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 717,582 shares during the same period.