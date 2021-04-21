Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is 9.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.41%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Requests Response from CDC on Company’s Plan to Restart Cruising from U.S. Ports as Outlined on April 5th.

Submits Reminder Letter to CDC on Proposal to Lift Conditional Sailing Order and Resume Cruising from U.S. Ports Starting July 4th.

Company Strongly Believes 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew Combined with Phased-in Launch and Multi-Layered SailSAFETM Health and Safety Program Provide Uniquely Safe and Healthy Environment.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 125.93%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.33 billion, with 368.32 million shares outstanding and 314.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.98M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 12083359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 28.64 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,837 million, or 47.70% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,488,699, which is approximately 13.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,175,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.39 million in NCLH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $285.93 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 17159.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 53,486,968 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 21,931,084 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 97,528,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,946,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,334,245 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,413,576 shares during the same period.