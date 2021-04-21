Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell -27.03% so far this year. What now?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $6.64 on 04/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.57, while the highest price level was $7.20. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Oded Gera, Senior Advisor to Rothschild & Co., Joins Nano Dimension’s Board of Directors.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (3D-Printed Electronics) provider, announced the appointment of Mr. Oded Gera to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Oded Gera serves as Senior Global Advisor in Rothschild & Co. Global Advisory. He is the former Chairman and Founder of Rothschild & Co. in Israel. As such, Mr. Gera initiated and was involved in advising Mivtach Shamir on the disposition of its 20.7% stake in Tnuva Food Industries Ltd. to Bright Foods, Israel Electric Corporation in a $1.1 billion financing, Apax Partners on the acquisition of Psagot Investments House, Altice Europe N.V.’s acquisition of a stake in Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd., Thales Group’s acquisition of CMT Medical Technologies Ltd. and Delek Group’s acquisition of Roadchef Ltd. in the United Kingdom.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.03 percent and weekly performance of -9.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.25M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 21022612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 470.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.54. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -34.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 418.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$561,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 11.10% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,393,249, which is approximately 1899.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,761,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.33 million in NNDM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $14.84 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 21,789,968 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 115,548 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,246,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,151,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,416,754 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 105,072 shares during the same period.