Morgan Stanley lifts Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is now -54.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIDE Stock saw the intraday high of $9.34 and lowest of $8.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.80, which means current price is +3.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 11737514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $14 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.22. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 18.84 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $368 million, or 23.10% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,433,286, which is approximately 3710.55% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,230,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.72 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.44 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 32,861,281 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,245,445 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,851,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,958,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,429,241 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 802,282 shares during the same period.