Market cap of Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] reaches 76.35M – now what?

Purple Biotech Ltd. [NASDAQ: PPBT] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.40 during the day while it closed the day at $4.36. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Purple Biotech Presents Additional Mechanism of Action Data for NT219 at American Association of Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech” “, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced that additional preclinical data supporting the mechanism of action of NT219, a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3, were presented in a poster entitled “Adaptation of colorectal cancer cells to the brain microenvironment: The role of IRS2,” at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting. These data update and expand on the results previously reported by the Company from its collaboration with Professor Ido Wolf, Head of the Oncology Division at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) represents the fourth most frequent cause of brain metastasis, which is the most common brain tumor. The study included an analysis of more than 16,000 human CRC local and metastasis samples, and revealed increased amplification of IRS2 in brain metastases.

Purple Biotech Ltd. stock has also gained 6.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPBT stock has declined by -11.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.69% and gained 14.44% year-on date.

The market cap for PPBT stock reached $76.35 million, with 17.51 million shares outstanding and 16.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.63K shares, PPBT reached a trading volume of 1050418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Purple Biotech Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.35.

Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, PPBT shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1275.10. Purple Biotech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2799.90.

Return on Total Capital for PPBT is now -29.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, PPBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] managed to generate an average of -$7,406,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

There are presently around $4 million, or 24.87% of PPBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPBT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 494,715, which is approximately 7958.56% of the company’s market cap and around 1.88% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 346,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in PPBT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.49 million in PPBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Purple Biotech Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Purple Biotech Ltd. [NASDAQ:PPBT] by around 720,216 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,200 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 409,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,133,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPBT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,185 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700 shares during the same period.