Market cap of Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] reaches 13.95B – now what?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] gained 0.32% or 0.04 points to close at $12.68 with a heavy trading volume of 7709767 shares. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Lumen Technologies named to Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021.

Acknowledging their strong and ongoing commitment to being a diverse and inclusive company, Forbes has named Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to its list of Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year. The recognition is jointly presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Best Employers for Diversity 2021 were selected based on Statista’s innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. More than 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the Best Employers for Diversity.

It opened the trading session at $12.64, the shares rose to $12.7501 and dropped to $12.541, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUMN points out that the company has recorded 28.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.92M shares, LUMN reached to a volume of 7709767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.21. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $10,593 million, or 77.20% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,367,933, which is approximately -0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

366 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 51,413,407 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 89,319,405 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 694,690,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,423,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,153,341 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 18,576,582 shares during the same period.