Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 135.78M – now what?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] loss -11.40% on the last trading session, reaching $2.02 price per share at the time. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Kaixin Auto Holdings announces approval by NASDAQ of Haitaoche acquisition.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that it received the approval by NASDAQ Stock Market for the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 100% of the share capital of Haitaoche Limited pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into on December 31, 2020. Subject to certain other closing conditions, including the shareholder approval of the amendment to the Company’s article of associations, the Company anticipates the Acquisition to be closed in May, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Kaixin Auto Holdings.

Kaixin Auto Holdings represents 59.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $135.78 million with the latest information. KXIN stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 1478011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for KXIN stock

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.40. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -41.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.67 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at -1.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -51.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$165,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 513.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.50% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 254,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 205,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in KXIN stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.18 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 857,018 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 405,861 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 405,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 857,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 857,018 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 405,861 shares during the same period.