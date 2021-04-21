Market cap of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] reaches 6.02B – now what?

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $20.20 on 04/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.71, while the highest price level was $21.765. The company report on March 31, 2021 that ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States.

150 DC fast charging spots funded thus far paves the way toward Collaborative’s $1 billion national charging goal.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, and NATSO, representing travel plazas and truckstops, announced significant progress in the first year of the National Highway Charging Collaborative, an initiative that will leverage $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030. In its first year, the public-private Collaborative successfully funded more than 150 DC fast charging spots with additional access to more than 1,500 publicly available DC fast charging spots for consumers on ChargePoint’s existing network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.60 percent and weekly performance of -18.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 10652290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.65. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 22.28 for the last single week of trading, and 23.39 for the last 200 days.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 2.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 415,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 335,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in CHPT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $4.42 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 2,423,872 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,834,152 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,352,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,905,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,888,519 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,357,807 shares during the same period.