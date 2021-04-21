Market Analysts see dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE: DMYD] price plunged by -11.23 percent to reach at -$2.05. The company report on March 30, 2021 that dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group.

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for April 16, 2021.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

A sum of 1423791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares reached a high of $18.47 and dropped to a low of $15.71 until finishing in the latest session at $16.21.

The one-year DMYD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.62. The average equity rating for DMYD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYD shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. II stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on DMYD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. II is set at 1.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

DMYD Stock Performance Analysis:

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, DMYD shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into dMY Technology Group Inc. II Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.dMY Technology Group Inc. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] Insider Position Details

Positions in dMY Technology Group Inc. II stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE:DMYD] by around 21,991,071 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 215,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 214,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,991,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,991,071 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 215,000 shares during the same period.