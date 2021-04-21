Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] price plunged by -10.04 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Lion Announces Mining Equipment Purchase and Maintenance Agreement.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced that its subsidiary Lion Wealth Limited (the “Buyer” or “Lion Wealth”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion, entered into an antminer transfer and maintenance agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai Minebaba Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the “Maintenance Party”) and its affiliate (the “Seller”), to acquire 5,000 brand new units of Bitmain Antminers S9 Hydro (the “Equipment”) in a single transaction. The Equipment will be deployed in Sichuan, China and used for Bitcoin mining.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Lion, commented: “Crypto markets have observed four major price cycles since 2010, which typically last durations ranging for several years. Lion has decided to bring in this technology to capture this trend and meet our customers’ ongoing demands to trade and invest in crypto assets. Following the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group earlier this month, this new movement marks another steady step to expand our business into the crypto asset market. We believe that cryptocurrency will become a major asset to our customers and drive long-term value.”.

A sum of 2525258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.46M shares. Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.625 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.33.

Guru’s Opinion on Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

LGHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.03. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -43.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lion Group Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.97 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.77.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now -30.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.30. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 273,658, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in LGHL stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $93000.0 in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 312,810 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,736 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 143,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 308,482 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.