Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] moved down -11.09: Why It’s Important

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] slipped around -0.62 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.97 at the close of the session, down -11.09%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Overallotment Option in Connection with Previously Announced Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures and the Completion of its Repurchase of 42% of Preferred Stock from Certares.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that it issued and sold an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the exercise in full by the initial purchasers of their option (the “Overallotment Option”) to purchase additional Debentures in connection with the previously announced private offering of up to $330 million aggregate original principal amount of Debentures (inclusive of Debentures issued and sold pursuant to the Overallotment Option). A portion of the proceeds of the sale of Debentures in the Overallotment Option was used to purchase an additional 10,665 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor’s 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Shares”) from an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”) in a second and final closing under the previously announced repurchase agreement with Certares (the “Repurchase Agreement”).

Liberty TripAdvisor has repurchased a total of 137,586 Preferred Shares under the Repurchase Agreement in private transactions (collectively, the “Certares Transaction”), representing 42% of the Preferred Shares originally held by Certares, for an aggregate value of approximately $373 million. Payment by Liberty TripAdvisor to Certares in connection with the Certares Transaction consisted of a combination of:.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTRPA Stock saw the intraday high of $5.55 and lowest of $4.895 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.74, which means current price is +26.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, LTRPA reached a trading volume of 1472681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRPA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRPA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

How has LTRPA stock performed recently?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, LTRPA shares dropped by -33.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.44 and a Gross Margin at +24.67. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.40.

Return on Total Capital for LTRPA is now -9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, LTRPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] managed to generate an average of -$91,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRPA.

Insider trade positions for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]

There are presently around $273 million, or 78.60% of LTRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRPA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 5,221,096, which is approximately 5.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,103,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.37 million in LTRPA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $19.95 million in LTRPA stock with ownership of nearly 71.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA] by around 16,652,550 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 14,789,606 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,555,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,997,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRPA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,281,595 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,930,555 shares during the same period.