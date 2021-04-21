Kansas City Southern [KSU] Revenue clocked in at $2.63 billion, up 44.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] gained 15.25% or 39.1 points to close at $295.50 with a heavy trading volume of 7571538 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate WSFS, RMBL, NTEC, KSU; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

It opened the trading session at $291.12, the shares rose to $299.515 and dropped to $290.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSU points out that the company has recorded 65.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -141.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, KSU reached to a volume of 7571538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kansas City Southern [KSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $265.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on KSU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 7.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 35.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for KSU stock

Kansas City Southern [KSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, KSU shares gained by 31.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.94 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.82, while it was recorded at 265.80 for the last single week of trading, and 197.57 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.67. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $94,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kansas City Southern posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 16.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kansas City Southern [KSU]

There are presently around $20,064 million, or 88.70% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,881,055, which is approximately -2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,278,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in KSU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.72 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly -2.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 6,065,974 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 9,389,729 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 62,795,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,251,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,264 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,036,200 shares during the same period.