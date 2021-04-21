JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $152.65 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.42% or -0.65 points to close at $152.65 with a heavy trading volume of 11802271 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that DirectBooks Continues Platform Expansion to Include Euro and Sterling Investment Grade Deals.

Announces Appointment of Head of Europe.

DirectBooks™, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, announced the launch of Euro and Sterling Investment Grade deal announcements on the DirectBooks platform. The DirectBooks platform launched in Q4 2020 with deal announcement functionality for U.S. Dollar Investment Grade issuances globally, with a common set of structured deal data and document access for institutional investors.

It opened the trading session at $153.42, the shares rose to $153.88 and dropped to $152.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 50.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.95M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 11802271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $164.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 467.84.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.77, while it was recorded at 152.68 for the last single week of trading, and 119.83 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $331,990 million, or 73.30% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 243,407,749, which is approximately 0.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,569,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.4 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.66 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,663 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 105,454,731 shares. Additionally, 1,311 investors decreased positions by around 73,527,434 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,995,861,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,174,843,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 353 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,615,864 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,449,960 shares during the same period.