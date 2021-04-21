Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] Stock trading around $4.23 per share: What’s Next?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.00%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Greifenberg Capital on Bloomberg Radio, New York.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (“IMTE”) announces Greifenberg Capital Limited (“Greifenberg”), the recently formed financial research subsidiary of IMTE, made its first public appearance on March 25, 2021 8:08pm New York time when Chief Exective Officer and Head of China macroeconomics and policy research at Grefenberg, Uwe Parpart (“Mr. Parpart”), was interviewed on the Daybreak Asia Bloomberg Radio show.

Here’s the link to the interview: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/audio/2021-03-26/uwe-parpart-on-the-markets-radio.

Over the last 12 months, IMTE stock rose by 20.86%.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.28 million, with 7.87 million shares outstanding and 1.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, IMTE stock reached a trading volume of 1002205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.10.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -42.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -924.24 and a Gross Margin at -488.25. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1226.74.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -73.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -194.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.23. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$205,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.01% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 20,654, which is approximately -49.691% of the company’s market cap and around 50.36% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $43000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 16,280 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,400 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,144 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,000 shares during the same period.