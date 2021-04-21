H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] – find out why.

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] gained 11.57% on the last trading session, reaching $18.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2021 that CVM: 1Q:21 Financial Update.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

CEL-SCI Corporation represents 40.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $714.91 million with the latest information. CVM stock price has been found in the range of $16.47 to $18.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CVM reached a trading volume of 1178467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1429.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for CVM stock

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 17.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5188.28. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5415.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -110.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.65. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEL-SCI Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

There are presently around $208 million, or 31.40% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,472,437, which is approximately 5.478% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,978,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.18 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.36 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 4.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 1,036,401 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 605,640 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 10,732,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,374,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,136 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 177,009 shares during the same period.