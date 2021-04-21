GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Is Currently 4.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] gained 4.71% on the last trading session, reaching $26.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 16, 2021 that GSX to Host Virtual Investor Day.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on April 22, 2021 in China. A virtual tour of GSX’s Beijing offices will begin at 9:00 AM Beijing time (9:00PM on April 21, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time) followed by management presentations that will begin at 3:00 PM Beijing time (3:00AM on April 22, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time).

Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company’s founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiuping Qi, the Company’s Vice President, Mr. Wei Liu, the Company’s Vice President and Mr. Song Jiang, the Company’s Head of Technology will all be speaking at the event.

GSX Techedu Inc. represents 242.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.41 billion with the latest information. GSX stock price has been found in the range of $24.80 to $26.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.86M shares, GSX reached a trading volume of 11639437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $66 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $76, while CLSA kept a Sell rating on GSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

Trading performance analysis for GSX stock

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -70.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.22 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.59, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading, and 78.04 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 37,512,467 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,700,891 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 62,822,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,035,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,631,833 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,220 shares during the same period.