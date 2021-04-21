Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell -18.07% so far this year. What now?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.88 during the day while it closed the day at $3.40. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Genprex to Receive Inaugural “License of the Year” Award from University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute in Recognition of Advances Made with Gene Therapy Program in Diabetes.

Groundbreaking, potentially curative gene therapy shown to transform alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells is potentially applicable to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announces that the Company has been selected to receive the inaugural “License of the Year” award from the University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute (UPII) in recognition of the advances made with its license from University of Pittsburgh toward progressing the development of its gene therapy for diabetes.

Genprex Inc. stock has also loss -18.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNPX stock has declined by -13.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.09% and lost -18.07% year-on date.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $148.27 million, with 39.67 million shares outstanding and 33.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 1955075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.85. With this latest performance, GNPX shares dropped by -33.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -105.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,495,231 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 61.50 and a Current Ratio set at 68.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genprex Inc. [GNPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 16.30% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,965,969, which is approximately 3.064% of the company’s market cap and around 17.46% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,409,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 million in GNPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.21 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly 46.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 2,216,283 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 207,987 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,576,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,000,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,232 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 92,802 shares during the same period.